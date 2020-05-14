All apartments in China Grove
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

805 Miller Street

805 Miller Street · (704) 938-8060
Location

805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC 28023

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 805 Miller Street · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152. THe house offers a small storage building, fenced back yard, back porch, and shaded lot with little presence of neighbors. THe interior has nice wood like flooring and newer fixtures, stainless appliances, and tiled shower in the bathroom with front loading washer & dryer. Very nice house in nice neighborhood Must see.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

(RLNE5772075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

