805 Miller Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152. THe house offers a small storage building, fenced back yard, back porch, and shaded lot with little presence of neighbors. THe interior has nice wood like flooring and newer fixtures, stainless appliances, and tiled shower in the bathroom with front loading washer & dryer. Very nice house in nice neighborhood Must see.



