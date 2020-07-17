490 Bear Tree Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Stylish custom home on the 5th tee with elegantly landscaped yard. Master and a guest bedroom are on the main level w/ great room, dining room and family room. Kitchen features SS Viking stove, hood and microwave.(refrigerator, washer and dyer belong to the tenant and are available for purchase) cherry cabinets , hard wood floors. 2 bedrooms and a craft room upstairs--fully finished walkout basement with another bedroom/office full bath and bar. Screen porch and open deck off of the main level