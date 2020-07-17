All apartments in Chatham County
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:27 AM

490 Bear Tree Creek

490 Bear Tree Creek · (919) 928-5131 ext. 3
Location

490 Bear Tree Creek, Chatham County, NC 27517

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4619 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stylish custom home on the 5th tee with elegantly landscaped yard. Master and a guest bedroom are on the main level w/ great room, dining room and family room. Kitchen features SS Viking stove, hood and microwave.(refrigerator, washer and dyer belong to the tenant and are available for purchase) cherry cabinets , hard wood floors. 2 bedrooms and a craft room upstairs--fully finished walkout basement with another bedroom/office full bath and bar. Screen porch and open deck off of the main level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

