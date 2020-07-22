All apartments in Catawba County
3935 Acre Rd
3935 Acre Rd

3935 Acre Road · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Acre Road, Catawba County, NC 28650

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3935 Acre Rd Available 02/01/20 Warm and inviting three bedroom 2 bath home in the country but close to the Town of Maiden - Warm and inviting three bedroom 2 bath home in the country but close to the Town of Maiden. The house was renovated three years ago and has great space. There is good storage in the huge laundry room and a spacious carport. Enjoy the outdoors on the large covered front porch. There is plenty of room for boat and RV storage. Just 20 minutes to Hickory, 45 to Charlotte. Small dog ok with $500 pet fee. Application fee $50 per adult. Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process.

(RLNE3748142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Acre Rd have any available units?
3935 Acre Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catawba County, NC.
What amenities does 3935 Acre Rd have?
Some of 3935 Acre Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Acre Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Acre Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Acre Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Acre Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Acre Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Acre Rd offers parking.
Does 3935 Acre Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Acre Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Acre Rd have a pool?
No, 3935 Acre Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Acre Rd have accessible units?
No, 3935 Acre Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Acre Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Acre Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Acre Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Acre Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
