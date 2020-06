Amenities

1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV AND WIRELESS INTERNET INCLUDED. $1300 + Tax ...Best Deal in area!!! NO PETS EXCEPT FOR SPECIAL TERMS. CALL AGENT