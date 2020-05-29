408 Hardy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms. The stunning Front Porch, Formal dining room, large den, spacious rear deck, extra large workshop and additional outbuilding, will allow plenty of room for your family and pets to enjoy. The large lot provides great space for your boat and is a Gardener's dream. Close to shopping, beach's, hospital, everything Morehead City has to offer, and situated in the Award-winning Croatan School District.