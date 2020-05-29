All apartments in Carteret County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

408 Hardy Rd

408 Hardy Road · (910) 478-5589
Location

408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC 28570

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms. The stunning Front Porch, Formal dining room, large den, spacious rear deck, extra large workshop and additional outbuilding, will allow plenty of room for your family and pets to enjoy. The large lot provides great space for your boat and is a Gardener's dream. Close to shopping, beach's, hospital, everything Morehead City has to offer, and situated in the Award-winning Croatan School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Hardy Rd have any available units?
408 Hardy Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Hardy Rd have?
Some of 408 Hardy Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Hardy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
408 Hardy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Hardy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Hardy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 408 Hardy Rd offer parking?
No, 408 Hardy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 408 Hardy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Hardy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Hardy Rd have a pool?
No, 408 Hardy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 408 Hardy Rd have accessible units?
No, 408 Hardy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Hardy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Hardy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Hardy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 Hardy Rd has units with air conditioning.
