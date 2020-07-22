All apartments in Cabarrus County
Cabarrus County, NC
886 Windy Falls Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:44 PM

886 Windy Falls Drive

886 Windy Falls Dr · No Longer Available
Location

886 Windy Falls Dr, Cabarrus County, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Skybrook!
Great looking hardwoods in the living area, carpet in bedrooms.
Updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space.
Two covered patios. Washer/dryer connections.
One car garage.

Water, sewer, trash pickup, exterior building maintenance and lawn maintenance included in rent.

Great location with easy access to I-85, 485 & 77 & just minutes to great shopping, restaurants and Concord Mills.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 Windy Falls Drive have any available units?
886 Windy Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 886 Windy Falls Drive have?
Some of 886 Windy Falls Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 Windy Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
886 Windy Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 Windy Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 886 Windy Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 886 Windy Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 886 Windy Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 886 Windy Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 Windy Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 Windy Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 886 Windy Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 886 Windy Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 886 Windy Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 886 Windy Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 886 Windy Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 886 Windy Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 886 Windy Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
