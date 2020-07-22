886 Windy Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Skybrook!

Great looking hardwoods in the living area, carpet in bedrooms.

Updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space.

Two covered patios. Washer/dryer connections.

One car garage.



Water, sewer, trash pickup, exterior building maintenance and lawn maintenance included in rent.



Great location with easy access to I-85, 485 & 77 & just minutes to great shopping, restaurants and Concord Mills.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

