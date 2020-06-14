Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

10 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$813
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
57 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4036 Comrie Lane
4036 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
4036 Comrie Lane Available 06/15/20 Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
City Guide for Burlington, NC

Burlington: known as the "The Hosiery Center of the South" due to the sock and hosiery-making factories that dotted the community during the first half of the 20th century.

Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Burlington, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

