Last updated June 12 2020

11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC

$
11 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$966
1224 sqft
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
$
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
10 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
$
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$816
974 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

June 2020 Burlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burlington Rent Report. Burlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burlington rents held steady over the past month

Burlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burlington stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $962 for a two-bedroom. Burlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burlington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Burlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Burlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Burlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Burlington's median two-bedroom rent of $962 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Burlington.
    • While Burlington's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Burlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Burlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

