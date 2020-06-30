All apartments in Burlington
Summerlyn Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Summerlyn Place

750 Boone Station Dr · (336) 276-0121
Location

750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,060

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom-1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerlyn Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Our apartments for rent in Burlington, North Carolina feature the amenities that you have been looking for! Summerlyn Place is a pet friendly community that features many outdoor activities like tennis courts, a playground, picnic area, bark park and more. Enjoy relaxing in a lounge chair next to our resort-style pool. Our community has rentable garages and a car care center so you can keep your car in pristine condition. Experience the convenience of having a state-of-the-art fitness center in our community. Inside our apartments you will find amazing amenities including plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, and ceiling fans. You also have plenty of storage with our spacious closets. Want to see our amazing amenities for yourself? Call our office to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 or older
Deposit: $500 - 1st month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $19.99/month Pest 4/month,
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Garbage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerlyn Place have any available units?
Summerlyn Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $910, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,060, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Summerlyn Place have?
Some of Summerlyn Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerlyn Place currently offering any rent specials?
Summerlyn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerlyn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerlyn Place is pet friendly.
Does Summerlyn Place offer parking?
Yes, Summerlyn Place offers parking.
Does Summerlyn Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summerlyn Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerlyn Place have a pool?
Yes, Summerlyn Place has a pool.
Does Summerlyn Place have accessible units?
Yes, Summerlyn Place has accessible units.
Does Summerlyn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerlyn Place has units with dishwashers.
