Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Our apartments for rent in Burlington, North Carolina feature the amenities that you have been looking for! Summerlyn Place is a pet friendly community that features many outdoor activities like tennis courts, a playground, picnic area, bark park and more. Enjoy relaxing in a lounge chair next to our resort-style pool. Our community has rentable garages and a car care center so you can keep your car in pristine condition. Experience the convenience of having a state-of-the-art fitness center in our community. Inside our apartments you will find amazing amenities including plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, and ceiling fans. You also have plenty of storage with our spacious closets. Want to see our amazing amenities for yourself? Call our office to schedule a tour today.