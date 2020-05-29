2006 Trail Two

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours!



We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom floor plans.



Stop by our office and let our accommodating staff take you on a tour of our amazing community! Our two bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home, features new appliances, hardwood flooring and spacious bedrooms. This layout is perfect for the relaxing in warm months ahead. You'll fall in love with this floor- plans modern, sleek plank flooring and its airy, spacious kitchen. act now, before this limited availability floor-plan is off the market!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.