Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:47 PM

2006 Trail Two

2006 Trail Two · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1637146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A4 · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours!

We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom floor plans.

Stop by our office and let our accommodating staff take you on a tour of our amazing community! Our two bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home, features new appliances, hardwood flooring and spacious bedrooms. This layout is perfect for the relaxing in warm months ahead. You'll fall in love with this floor- plans modern, sleek plank flooring and its airy, spacious kitchen. act now, before this limited availability floor-plan is off the market!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Trail Two have any available units?
2006 Trail Two has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
Is 2006 Trail Two currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Trail Two isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Trail Two pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Trail Two is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Trail Two offer parking?
No, 2006 Trail Two does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Trail Two have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Trail Two does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Trail Two have a pool?
No, 2006 Trail Two does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Trail Two have accessible units?
No, 2006 Trail Two does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Trail Two have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Trail Two does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Trail Two have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Trail Two does not have units with air conditioning.
