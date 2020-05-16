907 Laye Street

Amenities

You have to see the charm of this sweet dollhouse just a 3 minute walk to the shoreline of the Catawba River. 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 renovated bathroom! Gorgeous original hardwood floors in family room and 1 of the bedrooms, new LVP floors in the bathroom, hallway and kitchen, and carpet in other 2 bedrooms. Very large eat in kitchen with so much cabinet space, new counters and new sink. All new stainless steel appliances! The covered front porch of this home will have you imagining yourself in a rocking chair with a sweet tea or lemonade soaking up the Southern Charm. Belmont is an adorable town and this home fits right in! There is also a beautiful peaceful fenced back yard with 2 storage buildings.