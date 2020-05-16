All apartments in Belmont
907 Laye Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:54 AM

907 Laye Street

907 Laye Street · No Longer Available
Location

907 Laye Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
You have to see the charm of this sweet dollhouse just a 3 minute walk to the shoreline of the Catawba River. 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 renovated bathroom! Gorgeous original hardwood floors in family room and 1 of the bedrooms, new LVP floors in the bathroom, hallway and kitchen, and carpet in other 2 bedrooms. Very large eat in kitchen with so much cabinet space, new counters and new sink. All new stainless steel appliances! The covered front porch of this home will have you imagining yourself in a rocking chair with a sweet tea or lemonade soaking up the Southern Charm. Belmont is an adorable town and this home fits right in! There is also a beautiful peaceful fenced back yard with 2 storage buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Laye Street have any available units?
907 Laye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 907 Laye Street have?
Some of 907 Laye Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Laye Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 Laye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Laye Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Laye Street is pet friendly.
Does 907 Laye Street offer parking?
No, 907 Laye Street does not offer parking.
Does 907 Laye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Laye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Laye Street have a pool?
No, 907 Laye Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 Laye Street have accessible units?
No, 907 Laye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Laye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Laye Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Laye Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 907 Laye Street has units with air conditioning.

