All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 813 E. Catawba Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
813 E. Catawba Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

813 E. Catawba Street

813 Catawba Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

813 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great bungalow within walking distance of historic downtown Belmont. - Great bungalow within walking distance of historic downtown Belmont. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, and much more. Convenient to 85, 485, and uptown Charlotte.

85 to Belmont to 273, L-Catawba St., home on the corner of Catawba and 10th.

Amenities:
Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Tile, Vinyl, and Laminate
W/D Connection
1 car carport
Built in 1920
Cottonwood

Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Interior/Exterior Lighting
Gutters

Pets: Conditional

**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE, please make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**

(RLNE5592021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 E. Catawba Street have any available units?
813 E. Catawba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 813 E. Catawba Street have?
Some of 813 E. Catawba Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 E. Catawba Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 E. Catawba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 E. Catawba Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 E. Catawba Street is pet friendly.
Does 813 E. Catawba Street offer parking?
Yes, 813 E. Catawba Street offers parking.
Does 813 E. Catawba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 E. Catawba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 E. Catawba Street have a pool?
No, 813 E. Catawba Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 E. Catawba Street have accessible units?
No, 813 E. Catawba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 E. Catawba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 E. Catawba Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 E. Catawba Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 E. Catawba Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBelmont Apartments with Garages
Belmont Apartments with Washer-DryersBelmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Belmont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCLincolnton, NC
Lenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College