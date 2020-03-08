813 E. Catawba Street

Amenities
Great bungalow within walking distance of historic downtown Belmont. - Great bungalow within walking distance of historic downtown Belmont. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, and much more. Convenient to 85, 485, and uptown Charlotte.
85 to Belmont to 273, L-Catawba St., home on the corner of Catawba and 10th.
Amenities:
Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Tile, Vinyl, and Laminate
W/D Connection
1 car carport
Built in 1920
Cottonwood
Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Interior/Exterior Lighting
Gutters
Pets: Conditional
