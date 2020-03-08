813 E. Catawba Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport microwave range

Great bungalow within walking distance of historic downtown Belmont. - Great bungalow within walking distance of historic downtown Belmont. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, and much more. Convenient to 85, 485, and uptown Charlotte.



85 to Belmont to 273, L-Catawba St., home on the corner of Catawba and 10th.



Amenities:

Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

Tile, Vinyl, and Laminate

W/D Connection

1 car carport

Built in 1920

Cottonwood



Tenant Responsibilities:

Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash

Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping

Interior/Exterior Lighting

Gutters



Pets: Conditional



**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE, please make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**



(RLNE5592021)