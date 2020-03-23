All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 523 Church St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
523 Church St
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:14 PM

523 Church St

523 Church Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

523 Church Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
This adorable bungalow has been beautifully renovated with new floors though out the entire home, fresh paint, gorgeous granite counter tops that stand out next to the white crisp cabinets and appliances. The spacious kitchen opens up the a large deck to enjoy your family barbecues or sit on the huge rocking chair porch in this peaceful neighborhood. This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in almost 1200 sq. ft. The location is with in walking distance to Down Town Belmont, shopping , restaurants and parks and more. Easy access to I-85 and I-458

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Church St have any available units?
523 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 523 Church St have?
Some of 523 Church St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
523 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 523 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 523 Church St offer parking?
No, 523 Church St does not offer parking.
Does 523 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Church St have a pool?
Yes, 523 Church St has a pool.
Does 523 Church St have accessible units?
No, 523 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Church St have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Church St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College