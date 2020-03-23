523 Church St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

This adorable bungalow has been beautifully renovated with new floors though out the entire home, fresh paint, gorgeous granite counter tops that stand out next to the white crisp cabinets and appliances. The spacious kitchen opens up the a large deck to enjoy your family barbecues or sit on the huge rocking chair porch in this peaceful neighborhood. This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in almost 1200 sq. ft. The location is with in walking distance to Down Town Belmont, shopping , restaurants and parks and more. Easy access to I-85 and I-458