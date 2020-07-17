All apartments in Belmont
Last updated July 17 2020

511 Village Park Drive

511 Village Park Dr · (704) 827-0801 ext. 000
Location

511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC 28012

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 Village Park Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In. Beautiful Craftsman Style Townhouse in Downtown Belmont, walking distance to restaurants, shopping & Stowe Park! Home features 2 bedroom suites with a full bath in each and half bath on entry level. One of the bedrooms has french doors that open up to a cute balcony ledge. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Courtesy Use Appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & electric range). Home is all electric and has ceramic tile on the entry level and carpet upstairs. There is an attached 2 car garage.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

(RLNE5895564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Village Park Drive have any available units?
511 Village Park Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Village Park Drive have?
Some of 511 Village Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Village Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 Village Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Village Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Village Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 511 Village Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 511 Village Park Drive offers parking.
Does 511 Village Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Village Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Village Park Drive have a pool?
No, 511 Village Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 511 Village Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 511 Village Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Village Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Village Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Village Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Village Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
