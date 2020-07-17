Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In. Beautiful Craftsman Style Townhouse in Downtown Belmont, walking distance to restaurants, shopping & Stowe Park! Home features 2 bedroom suites with a full bath in each and half bath on entry level. One of the bedrooms has french doors that open up to a cute balcony ledge. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Courtesy Use Appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & electric range). Home is all electric and has ceramic tile on the entry level and carpet upstairs. There is an attached 2 car garage.



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



