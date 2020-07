Amenities

hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities

Belmont Ranch - Sprawling ranch near downtown Belmont. This home has hardwood floors, along with carpet in the large Den. Experience some original charm with original tile in bathrooms and pine paneled bedroom/office, mixed with nice size rooms and space to spread out. Lawncare included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4795228)