4520 Brent Wood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.

New kitchen tile floor and back-splash with island and granite counters. Gorgeous open staircase at entry with hardwoods downstairs and carpet and tile up. Large walk in master shower with tub. Granite counters counters in Master Bath. Laundry chute from upstairs closet directly to laundry room.

Home is just minutes from charming downtown Belmont, I-85 and Charlotte Douglas Airport. Must see!!