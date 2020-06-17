All apartments in Belmont
4520 Brent Wood Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4520 Brent Wood Drive

4520 Brent Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.
New kitchen tile floor and back-splash with island and granite counters. Gorgeous open staircase at entry with hardwoods downstairs and carpet and tile up. Large walk in master shower with tub. Granite counters counters in Master Bath. Laundry chute from upstairs closet directly to laundry room.
Home is just minutes from charming downtown Belmont, I-85 and Charlotte Douglas Airport. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Brent Wood Drive have any available units?
4520 Brent Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 4520 Brent Wood Drive have?
Some of 4520 Brent Wood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Brent Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Brent Wood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Brent Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Brent Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 4520 Brent Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Brent Wood Drive does offer parking.
Does 4520 Brent Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Brent Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Brent Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 4520 Brent Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Brent Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4520 Brent Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Brent Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Brent Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Brent Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Brent Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
