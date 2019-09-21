All apartments in Belmont
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

305 South Street

305 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 South Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful House in Belmont!! - Adorable 3 bedroom house in the heart of Belmont. Freshly painted throughout with new carpets and vinyl. Nice sized back porch with deck for entertaining. Spacious kitchen and cabinets. Close to Main Street and I-85. Ideal for quick commute to restaurants, coffee shops and much more. This cozy home will not last long and is definitely a must see.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 South Street have any available units?
305 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 305 South Street have?
Some of 305 South Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 305 South Street offer parking?
No, 305 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 South Street have a pool?
No, 305 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 South Street have accessible units?
No, 305 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
