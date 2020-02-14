Amenities

29 Myrtle St Available 02/21/20 29 Myrtle Street Belmont, NC 28032 - LIKE Brand New Townhome in fantastic Belmont, NC ! Beautifully designed Mill style townhomes . This 2 bedroom,2.5 bath condo is located in the river district of Belmont,this cozy home features a very open floor plan downstairs with custom painted cabinets, tile back splash, granite counter tops and beautifully finished wide plank hardwood flooring. A private patio and a 1 car back load garage. This townhome is occupied but can be shown, please contact the listing agent (James) for a showing. It will be ready for you February 21st. Contact me for details on how to apply to apply to see ,apply and live in a awesome townhome in fantastically fun Belmont ,NC !



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5527227)