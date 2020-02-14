All apartments in Belmont
29 Myrtle St
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

29 Myrtle St

29 West Myrtle Street
Location

29 West Myrtle Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
29 Myrtle St Available 02/21/20 29 Myrtle Street Belmont, NC 28032 - LIKE Brand New Townhome in fantastic Belmont, NC ! Beautifully designed Mill style townhomes . This 2 bedroom,2.5 bath condo is located in the river district of Belmont,this cozy home features a very open floor plan downstairs with custom painted cabinets, tile back splash, granite counter tops and beautifully finished wide plank hardwood flooring. A private patio and a 1 car back load garage. This townhome is occupied but can be shown, please contact the listing agent (James) for a showing. It will be ready for you February 21st. Contact me for details on how to apply to apply to see ,apply and live in a awesome townhome in fantastically fun Belmont ,NC !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Myrtle St have any available units?
29 Myrtle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 29 Myrtle St have?
Some of 29 Myrtle St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Myrtle St currently offering any rent specials?
29 Myrtle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Myrtle St pet-friendly?
No, 29 Myrtle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 29 Myrtle St offer parking?
Yes, 29 Myrtle St offers parking.
Does 29 Myrtle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Myrtle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Myrtle St have a pool?
No, 29 Myrtle St does not have a pool.
Does 29 Myrtle St have accessible units?
No, 29 Myrtle St does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Myrtle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Myrtle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Myrtle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Myrtle St does not have units with air conditioning.
