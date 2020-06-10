All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 2340 Shannon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
2340 Shannon Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

2340 Shannon Dr

2340 Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2340 Shannon Drive, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**
Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit Landis.com to learn more and apply at: https://go.landis.com/p8ztXC

Spacious home sitting on one-third of an acre. Convenient location to Downtown Belmont. Easy commute Uptown Charlotte in 30 minutes or less down Wilkinson Blvd. The family room features a trey ceiling and a cozy gas fireplace. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling with separate shower and garden tub. Master suite features two closets. The lower level has a bedroom, full bath, great room, and a second kitchen. Enjoy the large deck in your fenced in back yard.

(RLNE5295412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Shannon Dr have any available units?
2340 Shannon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 2340 Shannon Dr have?
Some of 2340 Shannon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Shannon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Shannon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Shannon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Shannon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Shannon Dr offer parking?
No, 2340 Shannon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Shannon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Shannon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Shannon Dr have a pool?
No, 2340 Shannon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Shannon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2340 Shannon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Shannon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 Shannon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 Shannon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2340 Shannon Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College