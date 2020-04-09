1640 Perfection Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH!



This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow. Curb appeal with covered front porch and space for relaxing at the end of the day. Convenient location and you can even walk to the grocery store you're so close! Small dogs only 20lbs or less. 20 minutes'sh to downtown Charlotte and even closer to I-85/485 interchange! Neighborhood grocery store, shopping center and restaurant only a block away. Not A section 8 or voucher property.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum income $3500.00 a month.

Criminal background screen

Equifax check

Eviction background preformed.



