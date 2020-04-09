All apartments in Belmont
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:15 AM

1640 Perfection Ave

1640 Perfection Avenue · (704) 709-0643
Location

1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1640 Perfection Ave · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH!

This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow. Curb appeal with covered front porch and space for relaxing at the end of the day. Convenient location and you can even walk to the grocery store you're so close! Small dogs only 20lbs or less. 20 minutes'sh to downtown Charlotte and even closer to I-85/485 interchange! Neighborhood grocery store, shopping center and restaurant only a block away. Not A section 8 or voucher property.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum income $3500.00 a month.
Criminal background screen
Equifax check
Eviction background preformed.

(RLNE5506145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Perfection Ave have any available units?
1640 Perfection Ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1640 Perfection Ave have?
Some of 1640 Perfection Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Perfection Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Perfection Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Perfection Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Perfection Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Perfection Ave offer parking?
No, 1640 Perfection Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1640 Perfection Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Perfection Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Perfection Ave have a pool?
No, 1640 Perfection Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Perfection Ave have accessible units?
No, 1640 Perfection Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Perfection Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Perfection Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Perfection Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Perfection Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
