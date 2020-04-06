All apartments in Belmont
1223 Assembly Street
1223 Assembly Street

1223 Assembly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Assembly Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1442342

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty surety bond for deposit

Unique find- 2/2.5 DOUBLE MASTERS townhome with stainless appliances-granite-wood flooring-W/D hook up-attached garage

Pets welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Assembly Street have any available units?
1223 Assembly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 1223 Assembly Street have?
Some of 1223 Assembly Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Assembly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Assembly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Assembly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Assembly Street is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Assembly Street offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Assembly Street offers parking.
Does 1223 Assembly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Assembly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Assembly Street have a pool?
No, 1223 Assembly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Assembly Street have accessible units?
No, 1223 Assembly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Assembly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Assembly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Assembly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Assembly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
