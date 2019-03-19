109 N. Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home for Rent Downtown in Belmont, NC - Located in Downtown Belmont. This Beautiful Home has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a loft that could serve as the 4th Bedroom. It is just a 2 minute stroll to Downtown Restaurants, shops, and Parks. It has been newly Carpeted and Comes with Cathedral Ceilings, hardwood Floors, Fenced in Rear Yard with storage shed, Covered rear and front porch, Large rear deck. The Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances which includes the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer also included. A Must See!!



I-85 to Belmont Abby exit, towards downtown Belmont, cross over Hwy 74, Then first light turn rt on Central, house on Right.



