All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 109 N. Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
109 N. Central Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 N. Central Avenue

109 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

109 North Central Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home for Rent Downtown in Belmont, NC - Located in Downtown Belmont. This Beautiful Home has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a loft that could serve as the 4th Bedroom. It is just a 2 minute stroll to Downtown Restaurants, shops, and Parks. It has been newly Carpeted and Comes with Cathedral Ceilings, hardwood Floors, Fenced in Rear Yard with storage shed, Covered rear and front porch, Large rear deck. The Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances which includes the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer also included. A Must See!!

I-85 to Belmont Abby exit, towards downtown Belmont, cross over Hwy 74, Then first light turn rt on Central, house on Right.

(RLNE3784203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 N. Central Avenue have any available units?
109 N. Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 109 N. Central Avenue have?
Some of 109 N. Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 N. Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 N. Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 N. Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 N. Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 109 N. Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 N. Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 N. Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 N. Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 N. Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 N. Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 N. Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 N. Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 N. Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 N. Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 N. Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 N. Central Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 2 BedroomsBelmont Apartments with Garages
Belmont Apartments with Washer-DryersBelmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Belmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCLincolnton, NC
Lenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College