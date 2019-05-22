All apartments in Belmont
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

1051 - A Cason Street

1051 Cason Street · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Cason Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Available to Show - New Construction! - Be the first to live in this great just completed duplex. Full brick construction, ceramic tile floors, granite countertops in the kitchen, new black appliances for courtesy use, laundry room off the kitchen, neutral paint throughout, neutral flooring throughout, and open floor plan. Great location in North Belmont. Call us today - this one won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee. Pet rent charge of $15 per pet will apply as well.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE4814639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 - A Cason Street have any available units?
1051 - A Cason Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 1051 - A Cason Street have?
Some of 1051 - A Cason Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 - A Cason Street currently offering any rent specials?
1051 - A Cason Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 - A Cason Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1051 - A Cason Street is pet friendly.
Does 1051 - A Cason Street offer parking?
No, 1051 - A Cason Street does not offer parking.
Does 1051 - A Cason Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 - A Cason Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 - A Cason Street have a pool?
No, 1051 - A Cason Street does not have a pool.
Does 1051 - A Cason Street have accessible units?
No, 1051 - A Cason Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 - A Cason Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1051 - A Cason Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 - A Cason Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1051 - A Cason Street does not have units with air conditioning.
