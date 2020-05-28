105 Faires Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch. Includes the use of a range/oven, refrigerator, counter-top microwave, electric washer and dryer hook ups. Make this lovely house your home. Great area! short walking distance to downtown Belmont, public transportation, convenient to I-85 and and HWY 74, short drive to Charlotte, Gastonia, Mont Holly, Belmont Abbey College, Hospital and professional medical centers. And of course the White water rafting center!