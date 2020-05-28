All apartments in Belmont
105 Faires Avenue

105 Faires Avenue · (704) 806-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Faires Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch. Includes the use of a range/oven, refrigerator, counter-top microwave, electric washer and dryer hook ups. Make this lovely house your home. Great area! short walking distance to downtown Belmont, public transportation, convenient to I-85 and and HWY 74, short drive to Charlotte, Gastonia, Mont Holly, Belmont Abbey College, Hospital and professional medical centers. And of course the White water rafting center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Faires Avenue have any available units?
105 Faires Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Faires Avenue have?
Some of 105 Faires Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Faires Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 Faires Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Faires Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 Faires Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 105 Faires Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 Faires Avenue does offer parking.
Does 105 Faires Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Faires Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Faires Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 Faires Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 Faires Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 Faires Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Faires Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Faires Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Faires Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Faires Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
