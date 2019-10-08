All apartments in Belmont
1012 McLaren Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:39 PM

1012 McLaren Drive

1012 Mclaren Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Mclaren Dr, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home is located in Stowe Manor, blocks to the Harris Teeter shopping center minutes to historic Downtown Belmont for local restaurants, Friday Night Live, Stowe Park, boutique shopping more. Open floorpaln wnew LVP hardwood style flooring through the main level- office wFrench doors for privacy, a formal dining room wwainscoting, sunny great room wfireplace. The kitchen is absolutely incredible- large island with breakfast bar, built-in deskrecipe area, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances fridge included! and walk-in pantry. Check out the mason jar light fixtures- love the details! There is also access to the AMAZING screened in porch wstamped concrete floors, two ceiling fans shades for those sunny Southern days, extra patio space for grilling all overlooking the fenced backyard. Large master suite upstairs wtray ceiling, two separate vanities, soaking tub and HUGE closet. Guest bathroom has dual vanity. WasherDryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 McLaren Drive have any available units?
1012 McLaren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 1012 McLaren Drive have?
Some of 1012 McLaren Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 McLaren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 McLaren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 McLaren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 McLaren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1012 McLaren Drive offer parking?
No, 1012 McLaren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1012 McLaren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 McLaren Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 McLaren Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1012 McLaren Drive has a pool.
Does 1012 McLaren Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 McLaren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 McLaren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 McLaren Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 McLaren Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 McLaren Drive has units with air conditioning.
