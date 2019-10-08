1012 McLaren Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming home is located in Stowe Manor, blocks to the Harris Teeter shopping center minutes to historic Downtown Belmont for local restaurants, Friday Night Live, Stowe Park, boutique shopping more. Open floorpaln wnew LVP hardwood style flooring through the main level- office wFrench doors for privacy, a formal dining room wwainscoting, sunny great room wfireplace. The kitchen is absolutely incredible- large island with breakfast bar, built-in deskrecipe area, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances fridge included! and walk-in pantry. Check out the mason jar light fixtures- love the details! There is also access to the AMAZING screened in porch wstamped concrete floors, two ceiling fans shades for those sunny Southern days, extra patio space for grilling all overlooking the fenced backyard. Large master suite upstairs wtray ceiling, two separate vanities, soaking tub and HUGE closet. Guest bathroom has dual vanity. WasherDryer included.