YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS OUT! Rare Find - Great Location!!! Walking distance to downtown Belmont. Short drive for all Belmont schools & parks with walking trails. Close to I-85 / 485. Quiet neighborhood. House has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with attached garage. Large open family Room with fireplace. New carpet throughout. Recessed ceilings. All major appliances included. Dogs allowed with pet deposit.