Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

617 Reed Street Available 07/01/20 Newer Construction Close to Downtown Asheville - This home was just built in 2018! Conveniently located just minutes from town, this home is less than one mile from Biltmore Village; less than two miles from Mission Hospital, and less than four miles to the heart of downtown Asheville. Enjoy your morning coffee or laze away the afternoon on the spacious covered front porch. Step inside and you're greeted with an open floor plan boasting beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances is perfect for cooking your favorite meals! Three bedrooms offer carpeted floors and ceiling fans, with walk-in closet and tray ceiling in the master. Off street parking. Small pet considered with additional deposit. Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville today to schedule a showing! (828) 676-6764



