Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:36 AM

30 Amberly

30 Amberly Drive · (314) 802-0797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Peters
Location

30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376
Hickory Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story with tons of updates!! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, custom built-in shelves, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and great sunroom! Additional features include an attached 2 car garage, unfinished basement for tons of storage and a level fenced-in back yard. Upfront costs include at $55 application fee per adult, $1650 deposit, $1650 first months rent. Pet friendly with owner approval, $300 one time fee up front and $25 pet rent for each pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30 Amberly have any available units?
30 Amberly has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Amberly have?
Some of 30 Amberly's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Amberly currently offering any rent specials?
30 Amberly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Amberly pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Amberly is pet friendly.
Does 30 Amberly offer parking?
Yes, 30 Amberly does offer parking.
Does 30 Amberly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Amberly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Amberly have a pool?
No, 30 Amberly does not have a pool.
Does 30 Amberly have accessible units?
No, 30 Amberly does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Amberly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Amberly has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Amberly have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Amberly does not have units with air conditioning.

