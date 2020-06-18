30 Amberly.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story with tons of updates!! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, custom built-in shelves, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and great sunroom! Additional features include an attached 2 car garage, unfinished basement for tons of storage and a level fenced-in back yard. Upfront costs include at $55 application fee per adult, $1650 deposit, $1650 first months rent. Pet friendly with owner approval, $300 one time fee up front and $25 pet rent for each pet.