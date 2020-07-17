All apartments in St. Peters
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1832 Piedmont Ct

1832 Piedmont Cir · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
Location

1832 Piedmont Cir, St. Peters, MO 63304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1832 Piedmont Ct · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters. Open floor plan, warm wood flooring throughout the main living areas. The kitchen offers beautiful modern cabinetry, plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage. Walk-in closet, full bath, warm wood floors, and vaulted ceiling in the Master bedroom suite. The spacious 2nd bedroom has warm, carpeted floors and a large closet. Other amenities include, covered deck, assigned covered parking space, storage locker, walking trails, and a community lake. The condo is all-electric. Conveniently located to Hwy 94, Hwy 364 & Hwy 61, parks, restaurants & Francis Howell schools, St Charles Community College, Chesterfield Valley shopping, and attractions.

(RLNE5894336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Piedmont Ct have any available units?
1832 Piedmont Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1832 Piedmont Ct have?
Some of 1832 Piedmont Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Piedmont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Piedmont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Piedmont Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Piedmont Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 1832 Piedmont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Piedmont Ct offers parking.
Does 1832 Piedmont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Piedmont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Piedmont Ct have a pool?
No, 1832 Piedmont Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Piedmont Ct have accessible units?
No, 1832 Piedmont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Piedmont Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Piedmont Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 Piedmont Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1832 Piedmont Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
