1832 Piedmont Ct

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters. Open floor plan, warm wood flooring throughout the main living areas. The kitchen offers beautiful modern cabinetry, plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage. Walk-in closet, full bath, warm wood floors, and vaulted ceiling in the Master bedroom suite. The spacious 2nd bedroom has warm, carpeted floors and a large closet. Other amenities include, covered deck, assigned covered parking space, storage locker, walking trails, and a community lake. The condo is all-electric. Conveniently located to Hwy 94, Hwy 364 & Hwy 61, parks, restaurants & Francis Howell schools, St Charles Community College, Chesterfield Valley shopping, and attractions.



