St. Peters, MO
1232 Jungermann Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:41 PM

1232 Jungermann Road · (636) 448-5171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1232 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 6480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom. All of this is in a great geographical location with quick & easy access from Hwy 94/MO-364 or I-70 main level with great visibility from Jungermann Rd. It is also located in an established business/commercial corridor and in a highly desirable area surrounded by a large residential housing base. This OFFICE IS AVAILABLE NOW! The lease rate for this space is only $14.00/sf on Full Service Lease. The tenant pays the $1,890/mo, and ONLY their own insurance, internet, and telephone! Landlord pays Real Estate Taxes, Property Insurance, UTILITIES and MORE! CALL NOW!
Monument signage visible from Jungermann Rd is available for Tenants without a monthly charge back, Tenant supplies the sign and installation.
Lower Level Office Unit 1234, has 1,620 sf w/a conference rm. & 4 offices, break rm, bath rm for $12.00/sf F.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Jungermann Road have any available units?
1232 Jungermann Road has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1232 Jungermann Road currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Jungermann Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Jungermann Road pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Jungermann Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 1232 Jungermann Road offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Jungermann Road does offer parking.
Does 1232 Jungermann Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Jungermann Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Jungermann Road have a pool?
No, 1232 Jungermann Road does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Jungermann Road have accessible units?
No, 1232 Jungermann Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Jungermann Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Jungermann Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Jungermann Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Jungermann Road does not have units with air conditioning.
