1232 Jungermann Road

Amenities

parking conference room internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking internet access

Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom. All of this is in a great geographical location with quick & easy access from Hwy 94/MO-364 or I-70 main level with great visibility from Jungermann Rd. It is also located in an established business/commercial corridor and in a highly desirable area surrounded by a large residential housing base. This OFFICE IS AVAILABLE NOW! The lease rate for this space is only $14.00/sf on Full Service Lease. The tenant pays the $1,890/mo, and ONLY their own insurance, internet, and telephone! Landlord pays Real Estate Taxes, Property Insurance, UTILITIES and MORE! CALL NOW!

Monument signage visible from Jungermann Rd is available for Tenants without a monthly charge back, Tenant supplies the sign and installation.

Lower Level Office Unit 1234, has 1,620 sf w/a conference rm. & 4 offices, break rm, bath rm for $12.00/sf F.S.