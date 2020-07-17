4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Description:



This is a nice affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a great location! This second floor unit has hardwood in both the living room and larger master bedroom that you enter through the rear of the building. Carpet has been installed in the secondary bedroom and extra room at rear entrance. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet, counter top space, stove, and refrigerator. The full bathroom includes a tub with shower and a newer vanity. This unit has washer/dryer hookups and central a/c. Tenant is responsible for trash pickup.



Virtual Tour:



For virtual tour copy and paste this in your browser "kuula.co/share/collection/7lL7P?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=0"



Pet Policy:



Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. $300 refundable pet deposit and $25/mo pet rent.



Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:



Applications are $42 each adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.



Additional Info:



Tenant is responsible for trash pickup.



Showings:



You can click link in ad if provided or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)



Other Listings:



To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"

Exterior Features:



Nice brick building with rear entrance and a large partially fenced in yard.



Community:



Very quiet low traffic street that is located on the same block as Sybergs restaurant. This is right off Gravois with many nearby stores and shops in Affton. There is also easy access to Highway 55.