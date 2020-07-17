All apartments in St. Louis County
Find more places like 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis County, MO
/
4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F

4841 Oldenburg Avenue · (314) 207-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4841 Oldenburg Avenue, St. Louis County, MO 63123
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description:

This is a nice affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a great location! This second floor unit has hardwood in both the living room and larger master bedroom that you enter through the rear of the building. Carpet has been installed in the secondary bedroom and extra room at rear entrance. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet, counter top space, stove, and refrigerator.  The full bathroom includes a tub with shower and a newer vanity. This unit has washer/dryer hookups and central a/c. Tenant is responsible for trash pickup.

Virtual Tour:

For virtual tour copy and paste this in your browser "kuula.co/share/collection/7lL7P?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=0"

Pet Policy:

Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. $300 refundable pet deposit and $25/mo pet rent.

Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:

Applications are $42 each adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.

Additional Info:

Tenant is responsible for trash pickup.

Showings:

You can click link in ad if provided or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)

Other Listings:

To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"
Exterior Features:

Nice brick building with rear entrance and a large partially fenced in yard.

Community:

Very quiet low traffic street that is located on the same block as Sybergs restaurant. This is right off Gravois with many nearby stores and shops in Affton. There is also easy access to Highway 55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F have any available units?
4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F have?
Some of 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F is pet friendly.
Does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F offer parking?
No, 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F does not offer parking.
Does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F have a pool?
No, 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F have accessible units?
No, 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd
Rock Hill, MO 63119
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl
Florissant, MO 63033
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B
Olivette, MO 63132
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive
St. Louis County, MO 63146
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road
Ellisville, MO 63011

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOEllisville, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOAlton, IL
Wood River, ILEast Alton, ILConcord, MOSpanish Lake, MODes Peres, MOValley Park, MOOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORichmond Heights, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity