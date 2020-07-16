All apartments in St. Louis County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

10123 Chambers Hill Drive

10123 Chambers Hill Drive · (314) 462-2325
Location

10123 Chambers Hill Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Section 8 Housing Vouchers are not being accepted at this time. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house with connected storage and hardwood floors. Unfinished basement. Apply Online at:
https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent
Please Contact Property Manager at:
(314) 884 - 0110 or jreap@con-rex.com
This home is not available for Section 8 vouchers.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy:
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 Chambers Hill Drive have any available units?
10123 Chambers Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10123 Chambers Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10123 Chambers Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 Chambers Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10123 Chambers Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10123 Chambers Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 10123 Chambers Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10123 Chambers Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10123 Chambers Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 Chambers Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 10123 Chambers Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10123 Chambers Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10123 Chambers Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 Chambers Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 Chambers Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10123 Chambers Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10123 Chambers Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
