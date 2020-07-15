All apartments in Ellisville
Find more places like Aventura at Towne Centre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellisville, MO
/
Aventura at Towne Centre
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

Aventura at Towne Centre

16318 Truman Road · (636) 205-1688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ellisville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO 63011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1316 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 2218 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 1313 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aventura at Towne Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily living experience. Aventura also hosts an abundance of thoughtful amenities and exquisite outdoor spaces meant to elevate the traditional expectation of residential apartment home living.

Come wiggle your toes in our resort-style pool, get your workout in at our 24-hour fitness center, relax in our cyber lounge, or visit our interconnected trails with your favorite furry companion. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Come experience "The Aventura Lifestyle"

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over 18 years of age
Deposit: $400 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 60 lbs max. 2nd and 3rd floor 30 lbs only
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aventura at Towne Centre have any available units?
Aventura at Towne Centre has 3 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aventura at Towne Centre have?
Some of Aventura at Towne Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aventura at Towne Centre currently offering any rent specials?
Aventura at Towne Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aventura at Towne Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, Aventura at Towne Centre is pet friendly.
Does Aventura at Towne Centre offer parking?
Yes, Aventura at Towne Centre offers parking.
Does Aventura at Towne Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aventura at Towne Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aventura at Towne Centre have a pool?
Yes, Aventura at Towne Centre has a pool.
Does Aventura at Towne Centre have accessible units?
Yes, Aventura at Towne Centre has accessible units.
Does Aventura at Towne Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aventura at Towne Centre has units with dishwashers.
Does Aventura at Towne Centre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aventura at Towne Centre has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Aventura at Towne Centre?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ellisville 1 BedroomsEllisville 2 Bedrooms
Ellisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllisville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ellisville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MO
Cottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity