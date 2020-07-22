/
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Sequiota, Springfield, MO
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
4 Units Available
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield.
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3641 S Elmview
3641 South Elmview Avenue, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4219 sqft
- 3641 S.
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.
1 of 11
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3505 S. Juniper
3505 Juniper Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
This 1450 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 3505 S JUNIPER AVE SPRINGFIELD, Missouri. NO PETS ALLOWED
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3419 S Glenview
3419 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
All brick 3 bed 2 bath in SE Springfield - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Newer wood laminate floors through living area. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3547 S Glenview
3547 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1351 sqft
All brick SE springfield home - Open concept kitchen/living room. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house Quiet neighborhood with convenient access to HWY 65 Close to schools, grocery, and restaurant.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2920 E Inglewood Ct
2920 East Inglewood Court, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
2920 E Inglewood Newly remolded 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer connections Partial fence Pet friendly with approval (35 lbs and under and $25 pet rent per month per pet) Renters Insurance
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
9 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$600
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
9 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
5 Units Available
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
13 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
8 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
9 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
8 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
3 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield.
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield.