4 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, MO📍
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 26
If you're looking for places to live in Lebanon, it's a good idea to be prepared. Although renting shouldn't prove to be a hard task, it's better to be safe than sorry, especially if you want things to go quickly and without a hitch.
How Long Will it Take?
Without a crystal ball, it's impossible to say exactly how long it will take to find an apartment or house in Lebanon. The good news is that the percentage of owner-occupied homes in Lebanon is lower than the rest of Missouri, as well as the United States. This means there are more rental properties available than in many other towns of a comparable size. As such, you should only need around four weeks to find a home to suit your needs. If it takes longer than that, you might want to work on your personality. Try charming the landlord, for once!
What Will it Cost?
Before you move into a new home, your landlord will usually ask you to pay one whole month worth of rent, plus a security deposit to cover any potential damage. The deposit is generally equal to your monthly cost of rent and will be returned to you at the end of your tenancy, as long as you keep your city friends from trashing the place. The exact cost of your move is therefore going to depend on the property you're moving into. For instance, it will cost you less to move into a studio apartment for rent than a two-story house with some land. Duh!
Is There Anything Else I Should Know?
Most landlords will ask you to sign a contract, meaning you'll have to stay in your rental property for a minimum period, as outlined in your tenancy agreement. Therefore, it's a good idea to take your time and make sure you're happy with the property you choose. Before you can rent an apartment, you'll usually need to show some ID, proof of income, your credit score and your rental history. If you have none of these, good luck. Perhaps your new home could be a barn, the kind you sneak into during the night to get some shuteye. The horses and cows won't mind, and they won't ask you for any silly landlord stuff.
As with most cities, you can expect to find some difference between the neighborhoods in Lebanon. For instance, some of them are more convenient than others and some have bigger properties. Where you choose to live will probably depend on what you want out of a neighborhood.
Caffeyville: This neighborhood is comprised mostly of medium-sized and large houses. The majority of homes are new, having been built between the 1970s and the present day. It's a little out from the center, so it's not especially walkable, although there are a couple of restaurants in the area.
City Center: The city center is the place to live if you want to be close to restaurants, shops and other amenities. Most properties are on the smaller side, and there are a mixture of houses and apartments.
Jefferson: There are a lot of older homes in this area, although not necessarily historic properties. Most residences are small or medium-sized. You'll mostly find houses here, but there are some small apartment buildings.
No matter what you're into, it's hard to be bored in Lebanon. It might not be the most fast-paced way of life, but there's always something happening.
City and Parks
There are eight city parks in Lebanon, covering more than 100 acres. Some provide well-needed open green spaces, whereas others are filled with recreational facilities. For instance, Boswell Park is home to the Boswell Aquatic Center and Atchley Park has a 27-hole disc golf course. What's more, the gorgeous Bennett Spring State Park isn't far outside Lebanon's borders, and is the ideal place for taking long hikes or wildlife watching.
Route 66
The famous Route 66 runs through Lebanon on its way between Chicago, Illinois and Santa Monica, California, and is sometimes known as the "mother road" or the "main street of America." If you're interested in the history of this road, you can head to the Route 66 Museum and Research Center, which is inside the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. The museum contains the usual photos and memorabilia, but also features recreations of a gas station from the 1930s, a tourist cabin from the 1940s and a diner from the 1950s, so you can better understand life in the road's heyday. Museum entry is free, so it's perfect for a bargain day out.
Entertainment
There are a number of places to go for a bit of good, old-fashioned entertainment. If you're a music fan, head to the Ozark Hills Theater, where they hold the weekly Prater Country Music Show each Saturday. The Ritz 8 Theater on South Jefferson shows all the latest movies, with reduced price tickets for matine showings. If you fancy something a bit more active, head on over to the Starlight Lanes, where you can go bowling or hit a few balls in the batting cages.
Outdoor Activities
There's plenty of outdoor fun to be had in and around Lebanon. You can fly through the treetops at NRO Zipline, a truly exhilarating experience, but not one for the faint of heart. There are a number of companies in the area that rent out canoes and kayaks, so you can paddle on down the river in search of adventure. If you're interested in something a little more unusual, why not head to the Whirlwind Alpaca Ranch to make some furry friends?