4 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, MO

If you're looking for places to live in Lebanon, it's a good idea to be prepared. Although renting shouldn't prove to be a hard task, it's better to be safe than sorry, especially if you want things to go quickly and without a hitch.

How Long Will it Take?

Without a crystal ball, it's impossible to say exactly how long it will take to find an apartment or house in Lebanon. The good news is that the percentage of owner-occupied homes in Lebanon is lower than the rest of Missouri, as well as the United States. This means there are more rental properties available than in many other towns of a comparable size. As such, you should only need around four weeks to find a home to suit your needs. If it takes longer than that, you might want to work on your personality. Try charming the landlord, for once!

What Will it Cost?

Before you move into a new home, your landlord will usually ask you to pay one whole month worth of rent, plus a security deposit to cover any potential damage. The deposit is generally equal to your monthly cost of rent and will be returned to you at the end of your tenancy, as long as you keep your city friends from trashing the place. The exact cost of your move is therefore going to depend on the property you're moving into. For instance, it will cost you less to move into a studio apartment for rent than a two-story house with some land. Duh!

Is There Anything Else I Should Know?

Most landlords will ask you to sign a contract, meaning you'll have to stay in your rental property for a minimum period, as outlined in your tenancy agreement. Therefore, it's a good idea to take your time and make sure you're happy with the property you choose. Before you can rent an apartment, you'll usually need to show some ID, proof of income, your credit score and your rental history. If you have none of these, good luck. Perhaps your new home could be a barn, the kind you sneak into during the night to get some shuteye. The horses and cows won't mind, and they won't ask you for any silly landlord stuff.