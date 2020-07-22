/
parkcrest
105 Apartments for rent in Parkcrest, Springfield, MO
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
3429 S Broadway
3429 South Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Kickapoo schools, 3 BR 2 BA fenced yard, $1,295! Exceptional Location!! - This larger very nice home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot with a fenced yard.
525 West Swan Street
525 West Swan Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
992 sqft
Cute duplex available Early August! GREAT SOUTH LOCATION! This duplex features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 and half baths, and an enclosed back patio! Washer/dryer hookups, large closets and lots of storage. Pets Negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Parkcrest
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
3225 S Kimbrough Ct
3225 S Kimbrough Ct, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1605 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3225 S Kimbrough Ct - Property Id: 316387 This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is fully equipped with all stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring throughout, fireplace, very spacious rooms, walk in closet.
4303 S. Roanoke
4303 South Roanoke Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
All Brick 3 Br 2 Ba home near Twin Oaks Country Club - This home has a split bedroom plan.
4557 S. Stoney Ct.
4557 S Stoney Ct, Greene County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2300 sqft
4557 S. Stoney Ct. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful All Brick Southwest Spfd Home! - Great Neighborhood! - All Brick Home in Southwest Springfield offers Four bedrooms and Three baths with a Three-car garage.
3317 S Jefferson Ave
3317 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
Enjoy this like-new all brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in desirable south Springfield location. Visit www.springfield-property.com for info.
1223 West Sunset Street
1223 West Sunset Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$620
940 sqft
This is a great duplex unit with a 1 car attached garage. New insulation in the attic are all added bonuses for this property. New insulation brings the duplex up to 38-R Factor standard for excellent energy efficiency.
3815 S Queens Court
3815 South Queens Court, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1608 sqft
Available Now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home conveniently located in Southeast Springfield. This home is situated on a cul de sac, has a 2 car garage and mature landscaping.
3302 S. Jefferson
3302 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1522 sqft
Newly Remodeled, Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Living Areas, Great Southside Location - This home has just been finished with new flooring, new cabinets, new paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Parkcrest
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$600
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!