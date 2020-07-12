/
/
/
meador park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM
205 Apartments for rent in Meador Park, Springfield, MO
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1036 E Morningside St
1036 East Morningside Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom house big deck leading to beautiful back yard pet friendly located near battlefield mall (RLNE3271945)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1318 E Rosebrier
1318 East Rosebrier Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$915
1320 sqft
1318 E Rosebrier Available 08/07/20 - 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1421 E Seminole St
1421 East Seminole Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
Large 4 bedroom house with huge yard pet friendly close to bus and shopping (RLNE3277560)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 E Whiteside St
1501 East Whiteside Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
cozy 2 bedroom house big yard pet friendly (RLNE3277755)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2404 S McCann Ave
2404 South Mccann Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1393 sqft
2404 S McCann Ave Available 08/10/20 Spacious house near campus available August 2020 - Spacious ranch home located at the end of a dead-end street. The home is available for viewing now.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2316 S Kickapoo
2316 South Kickapoo Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
2316 S Kickapoo Available 05/26/20 - 2316 S.
Results within 1 mile of Meador Park
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
16 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$571
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
5 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
7 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$570
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 E Powell St
1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1767 sqft
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3317 S Jefferson Ave
3317 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
Enjoy this like-new all brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in desirable south Springfield location. Visit www.springfield-property.com for info.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1223 West Sunset Street
1223 West Sunset Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$620
940 sqft
This is a great duplex unit with a 1 car attached garage. New insulation in the attic are all added bonuses for this property. New insulation brings the duplex up to 38-R Factor standard for excellent energy efficiency.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3429 S Broadway
3429 South Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Kickapoo schools, 3 BR 2 BA fenced yard, $1395! - This larger very nice home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot with a fenced yard. Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedroom suite, and very close to the elementary school and Wal-Mart.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1210 S Florence Ave
1210 South Florence Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Wont last long only $365.00 per bedroom. Must rent complete house. Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with a lovely open floor plan. Near Missouri State University (MSU), Mercy Hospital and Phelps Grove Park.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1054 E Cherokee St
1054 East Cherokee Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
Brick home close to St Johns hospital, others available (RLNE3271960)
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1420 S Pickwick Ave
1420 South Pickwick Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1164 sqft
1420 S Pickwick Ave Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom home - great location!! - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Port - Home Near Phelps Grove Park and Close Access to MSU, DRURY and OTC! It has Beautiful, Wood Floors, Central Heat/Air.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1246 E Cozy
1246 East Cozy Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1603 sqft
3 bed 2 bath near MSU - Spacious rental in great location. Close to MSU! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath with an extra sunroom. 1 Car Garage. Call Today to schedule a viewing. (RLNE2243286)
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1434 S Kimbrough
1434 South Kimbrough Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1478 sqft
1434 S Kimbrough Available 05/26/20 - (RLNE5466771)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3302 S. Jefferson
3302 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1522 sqft
Newly Remodeled, Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Living Areas, Great Southside Location - This home has just been finished with new flooring, new cabinets, new paint throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1010 E Catalpa
1010 East Catalpa Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
- 1010 E. Catalpa Available now 3 bedroom, 1 bath + carport Huge living space Washer/dryer hookups Stove provided (no fridge) Pet friendly with approval Renters Insurance Required Suggested- https://www.epremiuminsurance.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3066 S Franklin Ave.
3066 South Franklin Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
3 Bedroom home with 2 living areas in Kickapoo Schools for $950! - Nice 3 bedroom home that backs up to a park! On a dead end street, this home has 1.