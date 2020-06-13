Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Midtown
3 Units Available
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Bradford Park
17 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$706
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Doling Park
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northgate Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tom Watkins
1 Unit Available
2115 N Kansas Ave
2115 North Kansas Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
cute 3 bedroom house with basement nice yard close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3322265)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weller
1 Unit Available
940 E Webster St
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Fully Furnished Suites Available! - Fully furnished suites! Everything is included, from linens, to furniture and even kitchen utensils! (RLNE3466833)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $702 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $702 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

