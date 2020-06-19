918 N. Eagle Ave

Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex for $525! - Great 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex! Home features: Electric stove, central heat & air, washer/dryer hookups, allows pets, and more!
$525 Rent
$525 Security Deposit (Minimum)
Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.
*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance, trash service
*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you!
