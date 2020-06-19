All apartments in Springfield
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

918 N. Eagle Ave

918 North Eagle Avenue · (417) 887-0501 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

918 North Eagle Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802
Heart of the Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 918 N. Eagle Ave · Avail. now

$525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Duplex for $525! - Great 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex! Home features: Electric stove, central heat & air, washer/dryer hookups, allows pets, and more!

$525 Rent
$525 Security Deposit (Minimum)

Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.

*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance, trash service

*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you!

(RLNE5769285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N. Eagle Ave have any available units?
918 N. Eagle Ave has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 N. Eagle Ave have?
Some of 918 N. Eagle Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 N. Eagle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
918 N. Eagle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N. Eagle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 N. Eagle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 918 N. Eagle Ave offer parking?
No, 918 N. Eagle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 918 N. Eagle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 N. Eagle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N. Eagle Ave have a pool?
No, 918 N. Eagle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 918 N. Eagle Ave have accessible units?
No, 918 N. Eagle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N. Eagle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 N. Eagle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
