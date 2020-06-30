Amenities

8106 Spring Valley Rd. Raytown, MO 64138

Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown available immediately for rent.



Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Raytown. Available immediately for $895.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.



Only qualifications necessary are.



-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent

-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years

-strong rental history



Please call for more info.



Please apply today https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/891220



App fees may differ online



