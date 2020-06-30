Amenities
8106 Spring Valley Rd. Raytown, MO 64138
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown available immediately for rent.
Available to 3-4 bedroom
3BR / 1Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Raytown. Available immediately for $895.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
Only qualifications necessary are.
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
Please call for more info.
