Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:42 PM

8106 Spring Valley Road

8106 Spring Valley Road · (816) 656-2940
Location

8106 Spring Valley Road, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off Blue Ride Blvd and 79th St. this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents!

Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the main living spaces you will be sure to fall in love once you step in the door.

The kitchen has been completed updated with new cabinetry, countertops, tile flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances.  The bathroom has received the same level of updates with a new vanity, tile, and fixtures.

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this adorable house, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Spring Valley Road have any available units?
8106 Spring Valley Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8106 Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 8106 Spring Valley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Spring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8106 Spring Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 8106 Spring Valley Road offer parking?
No, 8106 Spring Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 8106 Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8106 Spring Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Spring Valley Road have a pool?
No, 8106 Spring Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 8106 Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 8106 Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8106 Spring Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8106 Spring Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8106 Spring Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
