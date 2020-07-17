8106 Spring Valley Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Located just off Blue Ride Blvd and 79th St. this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents!



Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the main living spaces you will be sure to fall in love once you step in the door.



The kitchen has been completed updated with new cabinetry, countertops, tile flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has received the same level of updates with a new vanity, tile, and fixtures.



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this adorable house, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.