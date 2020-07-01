All apartments in Raytown
7722 Arlington Avenue

Location

7722 Arlington Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great property, all the space you need!! 4 Bedrooms 2 baths with eat in kitchen that includes appliances. Not to mention the rear garage parking, a fenced nice size back yard and wet bar in the basement!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
7722 Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 7722 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7722 Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7722 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7722 Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 7722 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 7722 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7722 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7722 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7722 Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7722 Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7722 Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

