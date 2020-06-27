6201 Kentucky Avenue

Amenities
This home has lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, new tile, paint and flooring. Fenced back yard and 2 car garage with openers. Security system also wired to home. Full unfinished basement for additional storage along with an additional fridge for your use. Great location with easy access to retail and highways. Don't miss out!!
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.