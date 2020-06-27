6201 Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, new tile, paint and flooring. Fenced back yard and 2 car garage with openers. Security system also wired to home. Full unfinished basement for additional storage along with an additional fridge for your use. Great location with easy access to retail and highways. Don't miss out!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.