10517 East 60th Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property has been newly rehabbed. 1832sqft! It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All of the appliances are newer.



Raytown School District, specifically Raytown High School.



New windows! Huge living room! There is also a front family room. The master bedroom has two sections, perfect for either a nursery area or office. The electrical panel has been recently upgraded.



Pet fees available. Washer and Dryer rental fees available.

