Raytown, MO
10517 East 60th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10517 East 60th Terrace

10517 East 60th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10517 East 60th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property has been newly rehabbed. 1832sqft! It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All of the appliances are newer.

Raytown School District, specifically Raytown High School.

New windows! Huge living room! There is also a front family room. The master bedroom has two sections, perfect for either a nursery area or office. The electrical panel has been recently upgraded.

Pet fees available. Washer and Dryer rental fees available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 East 60th Terrace have any available units?
10517 East 60th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10517 East 60th Terrace have?
Some of 10517 East 60th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 East 60th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10517 East 60th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 East 60th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10517 East 60th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10517 East 60th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10517 East 60th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10517 East 60th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10517 East 60th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 East 60th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10517 East 60th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10517 East 60th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10517 East 60th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 East 60th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10517 East 60th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 10517 East 60th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10517 East 60th Terrace has units with air conditioning.
