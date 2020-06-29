All apartments in Raymore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 Canter Street

618 Canter Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 Canter Street, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has tons of cabinet space. The living room has high ceilings and a gas fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet and a beautiful en suite bathroom. Downstairs, the basement area is finished with a sliding glass door for convenient access to the backyard. A wooden deck also overlooks the spacious backyard and the home has a two car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Canter Street have any available units?
618 Canter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 618 Canter Street have?
Some of 618 Canter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Canter Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 Canter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Canter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Canter Street is pet friendly.
Does 618 Canter Street offer parking?
Yes, 618 Canter Street offers parking.
Does 618 Canter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Canter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Canter Street have a pool?
No, 618 Canter Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 Canter Street have accessible units?
No, 618 Canter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Canter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Canter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Canter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Canter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
