423 Spring Branch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and ceiling fan, a pantry closet in the kitchen, a jacuzzi tub and a shower in master bathroom with dual sinks. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom off of master bath and a half bath in finished basement and a laundry room located on the first floor. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.