423 Spring Branch Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

423 Spring Branch Drive

423 Spring Branch Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

423 Spring Branch Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and ceiling fan, a pantry closet in the kitchen, a jacuzzi tub and a shower in master bathroom with dual sinks. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom off of master bath and a half bath in finished basement and a laundry room located on the first floor. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Spring Branch Drive have any available units?
423 Spring Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 423 Spring Branch Drive have?
Some of 423 Spring Branch Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Spring Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
423 Spring Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Spring Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Spring Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 423 Spring Branch Drive offer parking?
No, 423 Spring Branch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 423 Spring Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Spring Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Spring Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 423 Spring Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 423 Spring Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 423 Spring Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Spring Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Spring Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Spring Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Spring Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
