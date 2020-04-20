All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:35 PM

312 Golfview Drive

312 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Golfview Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Golfview Drive have any available units?
312 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 312 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 Golfview Drive offer parking?
No, 312 Golfview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 312 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

