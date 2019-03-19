All apartments in Peculiar
Home
/
Peculiar, MO
/
102 N Sivley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 N Sivley

102 North Sivley Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 North Sivley Street, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 off 1st months rent -NEW HOME-SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY - 2 bd / 2 ba - SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN - $500 off 1st months rent on 13 Month lease - Rent $1310
102 N Sivley St, Peculiar, MO
Lovely 2 bd / 2 ba 1200 sq ft single family home in CARRIAGE MEADOWS, A SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY. This charming home is all on one level. It is spacious with an open floor plan and is bright & cheery with its large windows. It has an upgraded kitchen which includes grey cabinets, stainless appliances, a flat-top range, tile back splash, a large pantry for storage and granite counter tops. There is a separate tiled dining room that looks out on to the patio.

The bedrooms have roomy closets and the bathrooms have upgraded fixtures.The Master bath has a stand-up shower, double-sink and walk-in closet.

Inside laundry room with washer & dryer INCLUDED. 2-car garage with opener and remote. All electric.

Rent $1310/ Security Deposit $1310 - RENT INCLUDES HOA & CLUBHOUSE, SNOW REMOVAL & CONTINUAL LAWN CARE.

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies

CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE4214189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 N Sivley have any available units?
102 N Sivley doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 102 N Sivley have?
Some of 102 N Sivley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 N Sivley currently offering any rent specials?
102 N Sivley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 N Sivley pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 N Sivley is pet friendly.
Does 102 N Sivley offer parking?
Yes, 102 N Sivley offers parking.
Does 102 N Sivley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 N Sivley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 N Sivley have a pool?
No, 102 N Sivley does not have a pool.
Does 102 N Sivley have accessible units?
No, 102 N Sivley does not have accessible units.
Does 102 N Sivley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 N Sivley has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 N Sivley have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 N Sivley does not have units with air conditioning.
