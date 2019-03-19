Amenities
$500 off 1st months rent -NEW HOME-SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY - 2 bd / 2 ba - SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN - $500 off 1st months rent on 13 Month lease - Rent $1310
102 N Sivley St, Peculiar, MO
Lovely 2 bd / 2 ba 1200 sq ft single family home in CARRIAGE MEADOWS, A SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY. This charming home is all on one level. It is spacious with an open floor plan and is bright & cheery with its large windows. It has an upgraded kitchen which includes grey cabinets, stainless appliances, a flat-top range, tile back splash, a large pantry for storage and granite counter tops. There is a separate tiled dining room that looks out on to the patio.
The bedrooms have roomy closets and the bathrooms have upgraded fixtures.The Master bath has a stand-up shower, double-sink and walk-in closet.
Inside laundry room with washer & dryer INCLUDED. 2-car garage with opener and remote. All electric.
Rent $1310/ Security Deposit $1310 - RENT INCLUDES HOA & CLUBHOUSE, SNOW REMOVAL & CONTINUAL LAWN CARE.
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
