Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 off 1st months rent -NEW HOME-SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY - 2 bd / 2 ba - SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN - $500 off 1st months rent on 13 Month lease - Rent $1310

102 N Sivley St, Peculiar, MO

Lovely 2 bd / 2 ba 1200 sq ft single family home in CARRIAGE MEADOWS, A SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY. This charming home is all on one level. It is spacious with an open floor plan and is bright & cheery with its large windows. It has an upgraded kitchen which includes grey cabinets, stainless appliances, a flat-top range, tile back splash, a large pantry for storage and granite counter tops. There is a separate tiled dining room that looks out on to the patio.



The bedrooms have roomy closets and the bathrooms have upgraded fixtures.The Master bath has a stand-up shower, double-sink and walk-in closet.



Inside laundry room with washer & dryer INCLUDED. 2-car garage with opener and remote. All electric.



Rent $1310/ Security Deposit $1310 - RENT INCLUDES HOA & CLUBHOUSE, SNOW REMOVAL & CONTINUAL LAWN CARE.



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- No felonies



CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



