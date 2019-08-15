Amenities
2018 N Cedarwood Ct Available 09/02/19 AVAILABLE EARLY SEPTEMBER! 3 Bedroom Brick Front Home in Ozark Available! - AVAILABLE EARLY SEPTEMBER!!! Lovely 3 bedroom, brick-front home located on a cul-de-sac. Great neighborhood! Living roof offers corner gas fireplace, trey ceiling & sliding glass doors leading to large back yard. Kitchen features tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space, eat-in dining area and includes stove, microwave, dishwasher & fridge. 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets! Master bath has walk-in shower, his/her closets, and tub. Pets Negotiable.
Ozark West Elementary
Ozark Middle School
Ozark High School
(RLNE3308865)