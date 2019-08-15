All apartments in Ozark
Find more places like 2018 N Cedarwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ozark, MO
/
2018 N Cedarwood Ct
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2018 N Cedarwood Ct

2018 N Cedarwood Ct · (417) 830-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ozark
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2018 N Cedarwood Ct, Ozark, MO 65721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2018 N Cedarwood Ct Available 09/02/19 AVAILABLE EARLY SEPTEMBER! 3 Bedroom Brick Front Home in Ozark Available! - AVAILABLE EARLY SEPTEMBER!!! Lovely 3 bedroom, brick-front home located on a cul-de-sac. Great neighborhood! Living roof offers corner gas fireplace, trey ceiling & sliding glass doors leading to large back yard. Kitchen features tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space, eat-in dining area and includes stove, microwave, dishwasher & fridge. 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets! Master bath has walk-in shower, his/her closets, and tub. Pets Negotiable.

Ozark West Elementary
Ozark Middle School
Ozark High School

(RLNE3308865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct have any available units?
2018 N Cedarwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ozark, MO.
What amenities does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct have?
Some of 2018 N Cedarwood Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 N Cedarwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2018 N Cedarwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 N Cedarwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 N Cedarwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct offer parking?
No, 2018 N Cedarwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 N Cedarwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct have a pool?
No, 2018 N Cedarwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2018 N Cedarwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 N Cedarwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 N Cedarwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 N Cedarwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2018 N Cedarwood Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ozark 1 BedroomsOzark 2 Bedrooms
Ozark Apartments with GarageOzark Apartments with Parking
Ozark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MONixa, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity