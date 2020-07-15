Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO with garages

Ozark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle...

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
863 South Dry Gulch Road
863 S Dry Gulch Rd, Ozark, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1642 sqft
Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 W Ridgecrest St
1501 Ridgecrest Avenue, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1388 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Ozark!! - Adorable 3 bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage home is available NOW!! LARGE fenced backyard! Pet friendly with paid pet fee Call today to set up a tour! 417-501-8715 (RLNE5909873)

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2608 West Colton
2608 West Colton, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and is located in a desirable Ozark subdivision! Will be ready for move in around beginning of August - just in time to get settled before school starts
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bradford Park
1459 E Powell St
1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1767 sqft
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3641 S Elmview
3641 South Elmview Avenue, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4219 sqft
- 3641 S.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1923 Holly Springs
1923 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3120 sqft
1923 Holly Springs - Nixa, MO This beautiful all brick, finished walkout basement features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Hills
2920 E Inglewood Ct
2920 East Inglewood Court, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
- 2920 E Inglewood Newly remolded 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer connections Partial fence Pet friendly with approval (35 lbs and under and $25 pet rent per month per pet) Renters Insurance

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3419 S Glenview
3419 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
All brick 3 bed 2 bath in SE Springfield - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Newer wood laminate floors through living area. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3547 S Glenview
3547 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1351 sqft
All brick SE springfield home - Open concept kitchen/living room. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house Quiet neighborhood with convenient access to HWY 65 Close to schools, grocery, and restaurant.

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1255 E. Marquette Ct.
1255 East Marquette Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1499 sqft
Very Nice Patio Home, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage Great Location South - This spacious 2 bedroom unit has 1499 square feet with large rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4622 West Avenue
4622 West Avenue, Greene County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3535 sqft
ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Mark Twain
1223 West Sunset Street
1223 West Sunset Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$620
940 sqft
This is a great duplex unit with a 1 car attached garage. New insulation in the attic are all added bonuses for this property. New insulation brings the duplex up to 38-R Factor standard for excellent energy efficiency.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Weller
1007 N Fremont Ave
1007 North Fremont Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
Excellent location across from Springfield Armory, please call for details (RLNE3267884)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Park
2312 E Atlantic St
2312 East Atlantic Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
1187 sqft
Homes and Apartments Several Available Some Utilities Paid Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2622995)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ozark, MO

Ozark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

